5 things we learned from England’s victory over Albania

England coasted to victory over Albania as Harry Kane’s hat-trick all but secured World Cup qualification.
The Three Lions eased to a 5-0 Wembley win, meaning they need just a point away to minnows San Marino to be sure of a place in Qatar next winter.
Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned from a fine display from Gareth Southgate’s side.
Three and easy for record-breaker Kane
While he struggles for goals at Tottenham this season, captain Kane continues to be England’s talisman and hit a perfect first-half hat-trick under the arch.
It saw the forward move clear as England’s all-time goalscorer in competitive fixtures and his total of 44 goals for his country sees him draw level with Jimmy Greaves. Kane is now nine short of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record and will be desperate to play in Monday’s game in San Marino in an attempt to get even closer to the top.
Southgate marches on
Henderson stakes his claim
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was not fully fit at the start of Euro 2020 as Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice took their chance. But the 31-year-old showed Southgate here that he is still fighting for a place in his starting line-up going into a World Cup year. Not only did he grab his second England goal but he was assured in possession and provided an assist for Kane to head in his first of the night.
All over bar the scoring
Out on his ear – Maguire hits back
Harry Maguire retained the faith of Southgate despite struggling for form at Manchester United. The defender repaid that trust by heading England in front with his third goal of this World Cup qualification campaign – cupping his ears in celebration as he seemingly aimed a barb at those who have criticised him of late. Former United captain Roy Keane was no impressed with the gesture, telling ITV Sport: “That’s embarrassing, he’s been a disgrace the last few months for Man Utd.”