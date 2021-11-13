5 things we learned from England’s victory over Albania

England coasted to victory over Albania as Harry Kane’s hat-trick all but secured World Cup qualification.

The Three Lions eased to a 5-0 Wembley win, meaning they need just a point away to minnows San Marino to be sure of a place in Qatar next winter.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned from a fine display from Gareth Southgate’s side.

Three and easy for record-breaker Kane

Record ??????. ✅@HKane has scored the most competitive goals ever for @England. pic.twitter.com/VmGSgWzRay — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 12, 2021

While he struggles for goals at Tottenham this season, captain Kane continues to be England’s talisman and hit a perfect first-half hat-trick under the arch.

It saw the forward move clear as England’s all-time goalscorer in competitive fixtures and his total of 44 goals for his country sees him draw level with Jimmy Greaves. Kane is now nine short of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record and will be desperate to play in Monday’s game in San Marino in an attempt to get even closer to the top.

Southgate marches on

Gareth Southgate has now managed England 67 times. (Attila Trenka/PA)

Henderson stakes his claim

The #ThreeLions are rampant – and @JHenderson gets himself a second international goal in superb fashion! pic.twitter.com/XrAAJsimBv — England (@England) November 12, 2021

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was not fully fit at the start of Euro 2020 as Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice took their chance. But the 31-year-old showed Southgate here that he is still fighting for a place in his starting line-up going into a World Cup year. Not only did he grab his second England goal but he was assured in possession and provided an assist for Kane to head in his first of the night.

All over bar the scoring

England also beat San Marino 5-0 back in March. (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Out on his ear – Maguire hits back