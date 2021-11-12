Talking points as Ireland prepare to face New Zealand in Dublin

Ireland go in search of a seventh successive win when they host New Zealand on Saturday at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Andy Farrell’s side warmed up for the visit of the world’s top-ranked side by dismantling Japan in their opening autumn fixture last weekend.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points.
World Cup revenge
Familiar faces
Style of play
Ireland warmed up for this mouth-watering contest by producing arguably their finest attacking display of the Andy Farrell era. Last weekend’s 60-5 success over Japan contained some scintillating rugby which was rewarded with nine tries. Home fans will no doubt be eager to witness a repeat of that expansive style against the All Blacks. Ireland are almost certain to have far less of the ball this Saturday. Farrell says his side must be clinical in possession and, while he would like to continue to entertain, he acknowledges that “masters” of quick ball New Zealand are a “different beast” to the Brave Blossoms.
Henderson relishes recall
Flying Kiwis
New Zealanders may be informally named after the small, flightless bird that is endemic to their country but their rugby team has been soaring in 2021. Defeat to world champions South Africa early last month is the only blot on what has been a ground-breaking year under head coach Foster. The All Blacks have won 12 of 13 fixtures, including three triumphs over Australia and a victory against the Springboks. Furthermore, last weekend’s win in Italy saw them set world records for most Test tries (96) and points (675) scored in a calendar year. Ireland coach Farrell stopped short of calling this the toughest test of his tenure to date but the formidable Kiwis will take some stopping.