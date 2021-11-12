Talking points ahead of Scotland’s meeting with South Africa at Murrayfield

Scotland host world champions South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the game at Murrayfield.

Scots must defy history

Dan Parks scored all of Scotland’s points when they last beat South Africa in 2010. (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Test of Scots’ renaissance

Gregor Townsend has overseen a strong burst of Scottish form this year. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Big test for Rufus McLean

Me when I see that Rufus McLean is starting pic.twitter.com/EBbKW9HZRA https://t.co/YupUMtxNuS — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) November 11, 2021

Rufus McLean marked an outstanding Scotland debut by scoring two excellent tries in the rout of Tonga a fortnight ago before being left out for the Australia match. The Glasgow wing faces a significantly sterner test on his second outing in dark blue, however, as he is restored to the starting XV for the clash with the Boks. It will be intriguing to see how he handles the step up in opposition.

Matt Scott back in from the cold

?️ Gregor Townsend on the team selected to face the @Springboks at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/IsFfRJ1Lv9 pic.twitter.com/aX0EJMPAAn — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 11, 2021

While McLean represents the future, Matt Scott can be deemed a familiar face from the past. The 31-year-old Leicester centre has won 39 caps but has not appeared for the national team for four-and-a-half years – since June 2017, to be precise – due to a combination of injury, indifferent form, stiff competition for places and Covid call-offs. Scott has been rewarded for his impressive form for the Tigers by being handed a long-awaited return to the starting XV against the Boks. It can be considered a huge opportunity for him to reignite his stalled international career.

Every point will be crucial