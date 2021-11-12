Six of the best – Gareth Bale’s stunning Wales strikes

Gareth Bale is poised to win his 100th Wales cap against Belarus on Saturday.

Bale is Wales’ record goalscorer and has been his country’s talisman for over a decade.

Here, the PA news agency picks out six of Bale’s best goals among his record 36 for Wales.

Wales 2 Scotland 1, Cardiff, October 2012

Birthday boy Gareth Bale doing Gareth Bale type things in a Wales shirt v Scotland in 2012

Wales were trailing 1-0 in their ‘Battle of Britain’ World Cup qualifier as the tie ticked into the final 10 minutes. But then Bale grabbed the game by the scruff, winning and converting an 80th-minute penalty before stunning the Scots in the final minute. Bale drove at the Scotland defence and slipped his way past Charlie Adam before unleashing an angled 25-yard shot into the top corner of Allan McGregor’s net.

Andorra 1 Wales 2, Andorra la Vella, September 2014

Wales 1 Belgium 0, Cardiff, June 2015

Cyprus 0 Wales 1, Nicosia, September 2015

Wales had one foot in Euro 2016 thanks to a brilliant Bale header. Cyprus stood firm until Jazz Richards crossed from the right eight minutes from time. Bale looked covered at the far post, but he got a run on his marker to show his renowned aerial ability. Bale powered his header into the roof of the net and Wales had another precious three points on the road to France.

Wales 2 Slovakia 1, Bordeaux, June 2016

"BALE for Wales, IN!" What a strike.

Wales had waited 58 years to play at a major tournament but a goal arrived within 10 minutes of their Bordeaux opener at Euro 2016. Jonny Williams was fouled 25 yards out and Bale hit a dipping free-kick over the Slovakia wall. Goalkeeper Matus Kozacik should have saved it, but he gambled by stepping to his left and was deceived by the wobbling ball, which passed him on his right. It was the perfect start for Wales and Bale, who went on to join an exclusive club by scoring in each group game.

Belarus 2 Wales 3, Kazan, September 2021

Gareth Bale scored a last-minute winner – completing his hat-trick – to rescue Wales from a damaging result against Belarus as they won 3-2 in World Cup Qualifying Group E.