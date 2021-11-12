Football rumours: Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

What the papers say
Manchester City have reportedly set a price for out-of-favour forward Raheem Sterling. According to Metro, the club value the 26-year-old at about £45million, with Barcelona believed to be leading the race for his signature.
The Daily Mirror reports Donny Van De Beek headlines a trio of Manchester United players on Newcastle’s January transfer shortlist. New manager Eddie Howe is said to have £50m to spend on new players in the upcoming window, with Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson reportedly among the Magpies’ primary targets.
The Daily Mirror, via RMC, says Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to stay at Marseille once his loan move ends.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Dejan Kulusevski: Calciomercato says Tottenham are interested in the Juventus winger.