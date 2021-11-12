Football rumours: Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

UK SportPublished:

The 26-year-old is believed to be wanted by Barcelona.

Football rumours: Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

What the papers say

Manchester City have reportedly set a price for out-of-favour forward Raheem Sterling. According to Metro, the club value the 26-year-old at about £45million, with Barcelona believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The Daily Mirror reports Donny Van De Beek headlines a trio of Manchester United players on Newcastle’s January transfer shortlist. New manager Eddie Howe is said to have £50m to spend on new players in the upcoming window, with Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson reportedly among the Magpies’ primary targets.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is wanted by Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Mirror, via RMC, says Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to stay at Marseille once his loan move ends.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dejan Kulusevski: Calciomercato says Tottenham are interested in the Juventus winger.

Sweden v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Hampden Park
Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski (centre) is a wanted man (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News