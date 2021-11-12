5 talking points ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with Fiji

Wales play the third game of their Autumn Nations Series campaign when they tackle Fiji in Cardiff on Sunday.

After defeats against New Zealand and South Africa, Wayne Pivac’s team will look to bounce back ahead of hosting Australia next weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points heading into the game.

Josh Adams – a centre of attention

Wales scrum under the spotlight

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac (David Davies/PA)

Christ Tshiunza set for Test debut

??????? – Congratulations to @ExeterChiefs forward Christ Tshiunza, who is in line to win his first Test cap for @WelshRugbyUnion after being named in their squad to face @fijirugby on Sunday ⬇️https://t.co/PP1cLF5tja pic.twitter.com/yN4S7PzST8 — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) November 10, 2021

To say that Wales are excited about 19-year-old Exeter forward Tshiunza is a major understatement. At 6ft 6in and 17st 6lbs, he offers a huge physical presence and an impressive versatility that sees him provide a second-row and back-row option. Tshiunza, who is set to make his Test debut off the bench this weekend, was born in DR Congo but moved to Wales in 2010 and is a product of Whitchurch High School in Cardiff, whose past pupils also include Sam Warburton, Gareth Bale and Geraint Thomas. Fiji on Sunday is the start of what could prove to be an outstanding international career.

Fiji can make life uncomfortable

Team Announcement??Vodafone Flying Fijians team named for the match against Wales. Check ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/dwIYzRLMJW — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 12, 2021

The history books show that Wales have beaten Fiji 10 times in 12 attempts, drawing once and losing an epic contest in Nantes that saw them knocked out of the 2007 World Cup. But it hardly tells the full story, with four of those victories being by seven points or less, while Fiji led their last meeting – a World Cup pool game in Japan two years ago – 10-0, before Wales prevailed. Fiji’s often devastating combination of unpredictability and blistering sevens-style attacking rugby makes them a dangerous opponent and Wales know they cannot switch off for a second.

Please keep off the pitch