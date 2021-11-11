The key questions after England’s T20 World Cup semi-final defeat

England bowed out of the tournament on Wednesday.

The key questions after England’s T20 World Cup semi-final defeat

England’s bid to collect a second white-ball World Cup crown and become the first nation to hold both 50-over and Twenty20 titles simultaneously was ended after a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand.

The Black Caps gained a measure of revenge for Lord’s 2019 after losing on boundary countback on an enthralling day as England bowed out of the T20 World Cup at the semi-final stage.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on their campaign.

Was this a disappointment?

Yes and no. With pre-tournament favourites India knocked out in the group stage, England have missed a golden opportunity to enhance their claim to be one of the best limited-overs sides of all-time. However, they went into the semi against the Kiwis without a quintet of integral players and they lost what looked at the outset an important toss. Eoin Morgan magnanimously acknowledged afterwards: “The Black Caps have outplayed us.”

How much did injuries impact England?

Jason Roy's injury hit England hard (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jason Roy’s injury hit England hard (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Any positives to take?

Jos Buttler was in superb form (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jos Buttler was in superb form (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

What lessons can be learnt from this?

Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket
Chris Woakes struggled on a couple of occasions at the ‘death’ (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

How did the players rate?

Jason Roy 7 (out of 10); Jos Buttler 9; Dawid Malan 6; Eoin Morgan 7; Jonny Bairstow 6; Moeen Ali 8; Liam Livingstone 7; Chris Woakes 7; Chris Jordan 6; Adil Rashid 7; Tymal Mills 7; Mark Wood 5; Sam Billings N/A.

What next?

Eoin Morgan, right, is determined to remain as England captain (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Eoin Morgan, right, is determined to remain as England captain (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
