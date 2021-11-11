Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s two remaining World Cup qualifiers

Ian Baraclough’s side take on Lithuania and Italy.

Northern Ireland’s hopes of reaching Qatar 2022 were dashed last month but they still have two games left to play in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Before European champions Italy come calling on Monday, Lithuania will be the visitors to Windsor Park on Friday night.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the game.

Finish strong

Defeat to Switzerland killed the Qatar dream last month before an even more disappointing collapse in the 2-1 loss in Bulgaria. The second-half performance in Sofia led to much criticism of the performance, and saw Northern Ireland slip to fourth in Group C. Now they must show a response – and not only because the final placings in the qualification groups determine seeding for future draws. They also need to raise spirits and deliver a win for the fans. Northern Ireland have gone nine home matches without a win, with Windsor Park’s reputation as a fortress crumbling as a result. Friday is an opportunity to start correcting that.

Evans returns

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Jonny Evans is back after several months of injury struggles (Matt Childs/PA)

The end of the road?

Northen Ireland v Bulgaria – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
The future of captain Steven Davis is once again in the spotlight (Brian Lawless/PA)

New faces

While there is always speculation over how long the old guard might stick around, Baraclough continues to introduce new faces to the squad. Goalkeeper Luke Southwood and 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor have both received their first call-ups this month, with Taylor already causing a stir with his performances in training. Baraclough will take it steady with the young talent, always eager to limit expectations, but said he would have no hesitation in throwing new players into the mix if needed.

Baraclough’s new deal

Ian Baraclough File Photo
Ian Baraclough has said his new deal has been agreed (Brian Lawless/PA)
