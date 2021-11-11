PSG player Aminata Diallo released by police investigating attack on team-mates

Paris St Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released by police following her arrest on Wednesday.

PSG had confirmed Diallo was taken into custody on Wednesday morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service “as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club’s players last Thursday evening”.

French daily L’Equipe reported that Diallo’s fellow PSG and France midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked in the street by two masked men on Thursday, November 4.

Déclaration du clubhttps://t.co/cf8oD7mKCy — PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) November 11, 2021

The club’s statement released on Thursday said: “Paris St Germain take note of Aminata Diallo’s release after police custody.

“The club remains alongside its players to enable them to overcome this ordeal and quickly regain serenity.

“Paris St Germain reiterates its confidence in justice to shed light on the events. The club thanks everyone for showing restraint, respecting the presumption of innocence and the privacy of the team.”