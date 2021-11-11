New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard’s ups and downs in the Premier League

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has returned to the Premier League after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract to become Aston Villa’s head coach.
Here, the PA news agency takes a brief look at the ex-England international’s ups and downs in the English top flight.
HIGHS
Premier League debut
An 18-year-old Gerrard made his Liverpool Premier League debut on November 29, 1998 against Blackburn as a last-minute substitute for Vegard Heggem. He went on to make 12 league appearances in his breakthrough season.
Old Trafford delight
One of the enduring images of Gerrard’s long career was of him scoring a penalty in the 4-1 humiliation of arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2009 before running away kissing the Liverpool crest on his shirt and then planting another on a television camera in front of the away fans.
Made captain
Derby hat-trick
Gerrard was always the man for the moment and on David Moyes’ 10-year anniversary at Everton, the midfielder stole the headlines on his 400th appearance for the club with a first Anfield derby hat-trick in 77 years in march 2012. A cool lob over Tim Howard was followed by clinical finishes from Luis Suarez assists.
LOWS
First sending off
Gerrard made his name as a combative midfielder and eight career red cards almost came with the territory. His first was as a 19-year-old when he came off the bench in the second half of a 1999 Merseyside derby at Anfield and, with his side losing, was dismissed for a reckless 90th-minute lunge on Kevin Campbell.
Horror tackle on Naysmith
United drubbing
Old Trafford holds mixed emotions for Gerrard and this was one of his lowest in April 2003. Hyypia was sent off after just four minutes and Liverpool went on to lose 4-0, their heaviest defeat for 50 years to their arch-rivals.