Iain Henderson returns to Ireland starting XV for All Blacks clash

Iain Henderson has been recalled by Ireland for Saturday’s sold-out Test against New Zealand in Dublin.

Ulster captain Henderson comes into the second row in place of fellow British and Irish Lion Tadhg Beirne in the only alteration to Andy Farrell’s starting XV following the emphatic 60-5 win over Japan.

Beirne drops to the bench, while the other change to Farrell’s 23-man squad sees hooker Rob Herring included on the bench in preference to last weekend’s debutant Dan Sheehan.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park retains his starting berth ahead of Conor Murray following his impressive display against the Brave Blossoms, once again partnering captain Johnny Sexton.

Gibson-Park will be one of three Ireland players facing their native country alongside winger James Lowe and centre Bundee Aki.

The returning Henderson has made just one appearance for his province following his summer involvement with Warren Gatland’s Lions and played the final 23 minutes against Japan from the bench.

Jamison Gibson-Park, right, is one of three Ireland players set to face their native New Zealand (Brian Lawless/PA)

Munster wing Andrew Conway continues on the right following his hat-trick last time out, with Lowe on the left and full-back Hugo Keenan starting a 15th successive game for Ireland.

Aki, whose only previous appearance against New Zealand was Ireland’s 16-9 win in November 2018, partners Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Ireland wing Andrew Conway, left, scored a hat-trick against Japan (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, the three-time world champions have lost just two of the previous 32 meetings between the nations and emphatically ended Ireland’s 2019 World Cup hopes with a thumping 46-14 quarter-final triumph in Tokyo.