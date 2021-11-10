The back row battle between England’s Tom Curry and Australia’s Michael Hooper

England and Australia renew a rivalry last seen at the 2019 World Cup when the Autumn Nations Series continues at Twickenham on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the back row battle between Tom Curry and Michael Hooper that will help shape the contest.

Tom Curry – England

Tom Curry (centre) has evolved from defensive destroyer to a more-rounded skill set (Adam Davy/PA)

In a testament to Curry’s influence, Eddie Jones recently revealed his plans to rebuild his England team around the 2019 world player of the year nominee. Developing at a meteoric rate, Curry has evolved from defensive destroyer to a more-rounded skill set that includes a bigger role in linking play. Fast and powerful, he is at his most effective as a rampaging openside flanker but this autumn, Jones has resumed the experiment of trying him at number eight where he is still learning his trade.

Michael Hooper – Australia

Congratulations to Michael Hooper who will break the record for most Tests as Wallabies captain this weekend! Here is a look back over the years in the green & gold. ⬅️?? #fortheloveofrugby pic.twitter.com/CMJiQR4BP9 — NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) September 16, 2021

Club: Waratahs

Position: Flanker

Age: 30

Caps: 117

Debut: v Scotland, 2012

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 16st

Points: 110 (Tries 22)