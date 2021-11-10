New Zealand beat England to reach T20 World Cup final

England were eliminated from the T20 World Cup as Daryl Mitchell’s 72 not out from 47 balls lifted New Zealand to a five-wicket victory that sealed their place in the final and laid the ghosts of 2019 to rest.

In another absorbing contest between these two evenly-matched sides, Mitchell helped the Kiwis recover from 13 for two in pursuit of a target of 167, starting slowly before exploding in the final throes at a blustery Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand were left needing 57 from the final 24 balls, but Jimmy Neesham contributed an explosive 27 off 11 deliveries before Mitchell delivered the coup de grace as the Black Caps got home with an over to spare.

They were on the losing side in the 50-over World Cup final two years ago, beaten on boundary countback alone after tied scores in regulation and a super over, but they will now play Australia or Pakistan in Sunday’s showpiece.

England’s quest to become the first side to hold both limited-overs World Cups simultaneously has been put on ice – they will get another chance for T20 glory in Australia in 12 months – after their 166 for four was overhauled.

Moeen Ali underpinned their efforts with an unbeaten 51 from 37 balls and there were important contributions from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, while Chris Woakes made a double breakthrough with the ball to put England in command.

Experienced opener Martin Guptill and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson both departed within the first 16 balls of the chase but Mitchell and Devon Conway rebuilt, cautiously at first, to keep their side in the hunt.

The turning point came in a 17th over that yielded 23 runs, with Neesham depositing Chris Jordan over the leg-side boundary twice.