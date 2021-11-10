Neesham fires as Buttler falls short – key moments as New Zealand beat England

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final, exacting a measure of revenge for their defeat in the showpiece of the 50-over tournament two years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the decisive passages of a dramatic clash in Abu Dhabi.

Neesham nullifies jaded Jordan

At the start of the 17th over, New Zealand were drifting out of contention with 57 needed off 24 balls. What followed was a huge swing in momentum as Chris Jordan, England’s nominated ‘death’ specialist shipped 23 in six legal deliveries. The newly-arrived Jimmy Neesham was simply too good, blazing two big sixes and a four and even spooking Jordan into two messy wides. Things might have been different had a sensational display of athleticism from Jonny Bairstow resulted in a memorable relay catch on the boundary, but replays showed he had touched the boundary rope – resulting in Neesham’s second maximum.

Billings a passenger after selection poser

One change ? We lose the toss and bat ?#T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2021

The injury-enforced absence of Jason Roy forced England into a reshuffle and a straight choice: swap in another batter and change the order or lean on an extra bowling option. Sam Billings got the nod but never even got to the crease at number seven. With the benefit of hindsight, captain Eoin Morgan would surely have loved to have another bowler at his disposal. Whether that would have altered things is open to debate, with England ahead of the game for most of New Zealand’s innings.

Buttler cut off in his prime

Sodhi strikes and it's Buttler! Both England openers gone now. Jos Buttler falls LBW for 29. England 53-2 in the 9th over. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/fSFo2zZtnL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZgOBwAbK3P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2021

With Roy on the sidelines and Jonny Bairstow’s promotion up the order falling flat, a huge amount of expectation sat on the shoulders of Jos Buttler. He is England’s most bankable white-ball performer and was timing the ball nicely when he stooped to sweep Ish Sodhi and was rapped on the front pad. He reviewed in vain – more a reflection of his status than the on-field lbw decision – and hopes of a bumper total faded with him.

The wizard works his magic in the powerplay

