DCMS receives report from Yorkshire into Azeem Rafiq’s racism complaints

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee has confirmed it is now in possession of the report into Azeem Rafiq’s racism case against Yorkshire.

The parliamentary group will hold an evidence session on Tuesday into the wide-ranging allegations of institutionalised racism against Yorkshire and had called on the club to share a full and unredacted copy of the independent investigation beforehand.

Newly installed Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel said he had obliged during a press conference on Monday but the committee were initially unable to confirm receipt.

Given the endemic racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, I struggle to think of any reason why that the board should remain in post. This is one of the most repellent and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history. — Julian Knight MP (@julianknight15) November 2, 2021

That has now been cleared up, with DCMS committee chair Julian Knight stating: “I can confirm that the DCMS Committee has received the report from Yorkshire County Cricket Club about its investigation into complaints brought by Azeem Rafiq. We will use the contents of the report to inform our hearing next week.

“Any questions about the report’s publication should be put to YCCC. We will not be commenting further in advance of the hearing.”

Yorkshire have also shared the full report with Rafiq’s representatives, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is the new chair at Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chief executive Mark Arthur, who has so far resisted calls to follow Hutton’s lead, is expected to appear but under-fire director of cricket Martyn Moxon is currently signed off from work with a “stress-related illness”.