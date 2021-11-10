5 talking points as Europe’s World Cup qualifying group stage draws to a close

Italy, Spain and Portugal are among the heavyweights looking to avoid the play-offs.

Europe’s race to qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Qatar enters the final stages over the next few days.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the main talking points.

Italian job to do

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Roberto Mancini’s Italy face a tense finale (PA Media)

Spain face pain

Spain, the 2010 world champions, are another heavyweight on the ropes. Luis Enrique’s side sit second in Group B, two points behind leaders Sweden. On Thursday they visit Greece, who held them to a 1-1 draw in March, knowing failure to win would give the Swedes the chance to wrap up top spot with victory in Georgia. Otherwise the group will be decided when Spain host Sweden in Seville on Sunday.

Last-day drama elsewhere

Portugal v Republic of Ireland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group A – Estadio Algarve
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have a showdown with Serbia (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bale still making hay

Gareth Bale File Photo
Gareth Bale is set for a landmark appearance (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron sweater for Pickford

Aaron Ramsdale has been in superb form for Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale has been in superb form for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)


Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is still waiting to make his England debut, but over the past two months he has emerged as a serious contender to Jordan Pickford as the country’s number one. Ramsdale has been a revelation since joining the Gunners and he is yet to lose a game for his new club, conceding just four times in eight matches. His ‘save of the season’ from Leicester’s James Maddison will have no doubt caught England manager Gareth Southgate’s eye.

