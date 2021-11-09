Recent history is against New Zealand as they prepare for England semi-final

England play the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup when they come up against New Zealand on Wednesday.
The two teams face off in a rematch of the 50-over World Cup final – regarded as one of the greatest cricket matches of all time.
Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at New Zealand ahead of the clash.
Form
After losing their two warm-up matches to fellow semi-finalists England and Australia, the 2021 World Test champions got their T20 campaign off on the wrong foot with a five-wicket loss to Pakistan, but responded by thrashing India by eight wickets and with 33 balls remaining days later. Since then, New Zealand have brushed aside Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan to advance to the last four, just as they did in 2016 before losing out to England.