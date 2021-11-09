Recent history is against New Zealand as they prepare for England semi-final

The Black Caps are looking to avenge their final heartbreak of two years ago.

England play the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup when they come up against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The two teams face off in a rematch of the 50-over World Cup final – regarded as one of the greatest cricket matches of all time.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at New Zealand ahead of the clash.

Form

After losing their two warm-up matches to fellow semi-finalists England and Australia, the 2021 World Test champions got their T20 campaign off on the wrong foot with a five-wicket loss to Pakistan, but responded by thrashing India by eight wickets and with 33 balls remaining days later. Since then, New Zealand have brushed aside Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan to advance to the last four, just as they did in 2016 before losing out to England.

Head coach

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead
Gary Stead was appointed head coach in 2018 (Nigel French/PA)

Key men

New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
Trent Boult is New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the World Cup so far (Nick Potts/PA)

Record against England

New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
England have beaten New Zealand in their last two World Cup meetings, the last being in the 2019 World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
