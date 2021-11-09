Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.

Pogba sustained the injury during training on Monday and the French Football Federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The French team said on Twitter: “The victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh, Paul Pogba is forced to miss the next two matches.”

Victime d’une lésion du quadriceps de la cuisse droite, @paulpogba est contraint de déclarer forfait pour les 2 prochaines rencontres. Pour le remplacer, Didier Deschamps a fait appel à @JordanVeretout. pic.twitter.com/NGf7Q2AHBa — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 9, 2021

Roma’s Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Pogba ahead of the Kazakhstan game where three points will secure France’s qualification for the finals.

France currently sit top of Group D, three points clear of second-placed Ukraine and a further point in front of third-placed Finland.