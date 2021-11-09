Opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour – Will Keane

Will Keane will have an added sense of pride if he wins his first Republic of Ireland cap this week.

The 28-year-old, who represented England at Under-21 level, qualifies for Ireland through his father Aidan, and he will be at the forefront of the Wigan striker’s mind should manager Stephen Kenny choose to use him in the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Keane said: “My dad is Irish, he was born in Sligo. He was raised there and was actually an orphan. He went to boarding school and was adopted, and moved to England when he was 10.

Will Keane, right, could be in line for his Republic of Ireland debut (Tess Derry/PA)

“Because of the circumstances, he hasn’t stayed in touch with his family, so for him to reconnect with that is a massive thing, so he’s really proud. For me to give him that gives me a lot of pleasure.”

Former Manchester United trainee Keane, the twin brother of Everton and England defender Michael – who represented Ireland at underage level, has had to remain patient after declaring for the Republic following interest earlier in his career.

He was called up for last month’s fixtures against Azerbaijan and Qatar but did not make the matchday squad because of injury, although he revealed club-mate James McClean has ensured he was never very far from Kenny’s thoughts.

Will’s twin brother Michael is a full England international (Nick Potts/PA)

“Since the start of this season, the manager has been coming to the games and has been watching me with James being a regular. I think he had a couple of discussions with the manager as well.

“He kept an eye on me and I was delighted to be included in the recent squad, and I’m looking forward to more.”

If Keane has cause to be grateful to Kenny, Andrew Omobamidele has joined up with Ireland with the club manager he credits for much of his success to date, Daniel Farke, having just lost his job.

Andrew Omobamidele paid tribute to his former Norwich boss Daniel Farke (Donall Farmer/PA)

Omobamidele said: “What he has done for the club is just amazing, for the last four and a half years.

“Personally, he has been great. He gave me my debut and put me in the window to be here on the international stage.