Football rumours: Saul Niguez committed to Chelsea despite minimal playing time

What the papers say
The Telegraph reports Saul Niguez is prepared to see out the full duration of his season-long loan stay at Chelsea despite a lack of opportunities. The paper says the 26-year-old Spain midfielder is enjoying his time in England and has no plans to return to Atletico Madrid in January, even though he has featured in just two Premier League matches since joining the Blues at the end of the summer transfer window.
Newcastle have earmarked Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for a transfer in the winter window, according to The Sun. It is believed the Magpies will be working for a quick switch by agreeing a pre-contract on January 1, with the 26-year-old Albania international reportedly looking for a new challenge.
The paper also says Southampton, Brighton and Brentford have all expressed an interest in 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott, though the Blues are keen to tie him down long term.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Dusan Vlahovic: La Nazione, via the Daily Express, says Tottenham will need to pay £60m to beat Arsenal to the Fiorentina forward’s signature.