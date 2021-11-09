All eyes on Buttler but who comes in for Roy? – England T20 talking points

England are one win away from a second successive appearance in the final of the T20 World Cup but standing in their way are familiar foes New Zealand.
While the teams have played each other since their epic 2019 50-over World Cup final, this will be their first meeting in a global tournament after England memorably prevailed at Lord’s on boundary countback alone.
Here the PA news agency looks at some of the topics up for discussion.
“Absolute ecstasy for England. Agony, agony for New Zealand”
England came unstuck against South Africa, taking just two wickets and conceding 189 runs, but they had been collectively excellent up until that point, restricting the West Indies, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to less than 140. New Zealand’s bowlers have been similarly proficient, with Trent Boult the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps at an average of 10.45 and economy rate of just 5.84. Tim Southee is also going at less than a run-a-ball, so how England’s batters approach these two seamers could determine a lot.