Who is Lord Patel and can he resolve the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis?

Yorkshire’s new chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel appeared in front of the media on Monday to discuss his appointment and plans to lead the club’s response to the ongoing Azeem Rafiq racism crisis.
Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key issued raised.
Who is Lord Patel and what is his role in the case?
He’s only been in the job for 72 hours. What has he been able to do?
Is this the end of Rafiq’s battle?
Far from it. Patel has made it clear there is no gagging order – or non-disclosure agreement – as part of the club’s offer to Rafiq. He is, therefore, clear to continue speaking freely about his experiences. He will get the chance to do so under parliamentary privilege at a DCMS hearing on November 16. Rafiq has also called to stand with others who may now wish to come out and speak publicly about their own experiences. There is even the outside chance of a future employment at the White Rose, after Patel hailed his “cricket intelligence”.