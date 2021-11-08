Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8.

Football

New eras at Newcastle and Barcelona.

Matty Cash prepared to get his Poland international career under way.

Harry Kane promoted Grenfell Athletic.

John McGinn paid tribute to Dean Smith.

A milestone day for a former England international.

Carlton Cole toasted his namesake and former West Ham team-mate.

And Didier Drogba was a big Joe Cole fan.

Jordan Henderson was not dwelling on Liverpool’s loss

A former Manchester United favourite looked forward to the MLS play-offs.

Another former Premier League player checked in from China.

Formula One

Max Verstappen toasted a dominant win in Mexico.

While Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

Cricket

Kate Cross enjoyed her latest TV gig.

Tennis

The world number one was congratulated by his wife.

Snooker

Neil Robertson revealed the inspiration behind his win at the English Open.

Boxing

Tyson Fury trained Tommy.

