Stop the rot and invest wisely – the challenges facing Eddie Howe at Newcastle

Eddie Howe has walked into St James’ Park with a major job on his hands.

The new Newcastle boss, whose appointment was confirmed on Monday, finds himself pitched into a relegation battle which has to be won if he is to enjoy the riches which will be at his disposal should he manage to protect the investment made by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium by keeping the club in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the issues on the immediate agenda.

Halting the slide

Stick or twist?

The main men

In Allan Saint-Maximin, the new manager has a serious talent on his hands, if one blunted in recent weeks by Newcastle’s general malaise and greater attention from opponents. The Frenchman’s pace, power and dribbling ability have been jealously observed by potential suitors since his bargain £16million arrival from Nice in August 2019. He and £20million striker Callum Wilson, who has scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances for a struggling team since leaving Bournemouth, where he previously worked under Howe, represent Newcastle’s major threats. Both men have been sidelined for significant periods since their respective arrivals at St James’ and the fact that the club have no comparable replacement for either has been illustrated graphically in their absence. Keeping the pair fit and in form, and providing the support they need to prosper, is imperative.

Where there’s a Willock…

Bruce spent his entire summer budget on Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock after seeing him score in seven successive league appearances during a hugely successful loan spell last season. His speed and eye for goal in a pool of midfielders which otherwise lacks pace and forward thrust proved key weapons, but his lack of action in the Gunners’ pre-season programme as Newcastle conducted their pursuit and a foot injury since have severely limited him this time around. It may be too much to expect a repeat of his goal-scoring heroics from the last campaign on a sustained basis, but Willock’s revitalisation has to be a priority.

January sales