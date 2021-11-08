On This Day 2004: Jason Robinson becomes first black player to captain England

Jason Robinson became the first black player to be named as England captain for a rugby union Test on this day in 2004.

The World Cup-winner was handed the role by head coach Andy Robinson in place of the injured Jonny Wilkinson for the Twickenham clash against Canada the following weekend.

“It’s not something I have deliberately sought but I am understandably excited at the prospect of being England captain at Twickenham on Saturday,” said the full-back, who switched codes in 1999 after a glittering career in the 13-man game with Wigan.

Robinson scored a hat-trick against Canada (David Davies/PA)

“It’s great to be captain, score three and for the team to play like that is great,” said Robinson, who led England a further six times.