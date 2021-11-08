Manchester misery for United as Verstappen rules Mexico – weekend in pictures

UK SportPublished:

Verstappen’s victory in Mexico piled more pressure on reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Manchester misery for United as Verstappen rules Mexico – weekend in pictures

The pressure continued to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s derby defeat to City, while Norwich boss Daniel Farke followed Dean Smith out of the Premier League exit door.

It was a famous FA Cup first round weekend for St Albans, who sunk League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Kim Little’s goal saw Arsenal past West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Scotland out-muscled Australia in the Autumn internationals while there were also big wins for England and Ireland, but Wales were edged out by South Africa.

England eased into the T20 World Cup semi-final despite defeat, while Max Verstappen’s victory in Mexico piled more pressure on reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Bernardo Silva’s goal heaped more woe on Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
West Ham United v Liverpool – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
St Albans City v Forest Green Rovers – Emirates FA Cup – First Round – Clarence Park
Shaun Jeffers sealed a famous FA Cup win for St Albans over Forest Green Rovers (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal v West Ham United – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Meadow Park
Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal beat West Ham in the WSL (Steven Paston/PA)
Verstappen, right, extended his drivers' championship lead over Lewis Hamilton (
Verstappen, right, extended his drivers’ championship lead over Lewis Hamilton (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Scotland v Australia – Autumn Internationals – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland edged a breathless 15-13 win over Australia at Murrayfield (Steve Walsh/PA)
Wales v South Africa – Autumn Internationals – Principality Stadium
Wales were edged out 18-23 by South Africa in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
England v New Zealand – Autumn Internationals – Franklin’s Gardens
England women claimed a second consecutive record victory over New Zealand (David Davies/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News