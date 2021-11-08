Manchester misery for United as Verstappen rules Mexico – weekend in pictures

The pressure continued to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s derby defeat to City, while Norwich boss Daniel Farke followed Dean Smith out of the Premier League exit door.

It was a famous FA Cup first round weekend for St Albans, who sunk League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Kim Little’s goal saw Arsenal past West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Scotland out-muscled Australia in the Autumn internationals while there were also big wins for England and Ireland, but Wales were edged out by South Africa.

England eased into the T20 World Cup semi-final despite defeat, while Max Verstappen’s victory in Mexico piled more pressure on reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Bernardo Silva’s goal heaped more woe on Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Shaun Jeffers sealed a famous FA Cup win for St Albans over Forest Green Rovers (Nigel French/PA)

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal beat West Ham in the WSL (Steven Paston/PA)

Verstappen, right, extended his drivers’ championship lead over Lewis Hamilton (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Scotland edged a breathless 15-13 win over Australia at Murrayfield (Steve Walsh/PA)

Wales were edged out 18-23 by South Africa in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)