Jason Roy ruled out of remainder of T20 World Cup

Jason Roy will miss the rest of the T20 World Cup with a torn left calf as England’s preparations for their semi-final against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday were dealt a major setback.

The in-form opening batter suffered the injury as England lost for the first time in their campaign against South Africa on Saturday, and a subsequent scan has drawn a line through his name for the remainder of the tournament.

James Vince has been brought into the squad, having been one of two remaining travelling reserves, with Roy joining left-arm quick Tymal Mills on the sidelines ahead of England’s most important T20 since the 2016 World Cup final.

We’re all gutted for you @JasonRoy20 ? We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody. If anyone can come back stronger, it’s you ?#T20WorldCup #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2021

Roy said: “I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow.

“I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.

“The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf, I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year.”

That was evident during the 2019 50-over World Cup group stage, when a torn hamstring meant he missed the defeats to Australia and Sri Lanka before his comeback corresponded with an upturn in fortunes for the eventual champions.

England, of course, pipped New Zealand in the final on boundary countback alone while the two teams also faced off in this competition five years ago, when Roy’s 78 off 44 balls helped Morgan’s side prevail in the last-four clash.

England came out to the Gulf without Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, while Mills has succumbed to a right thigh strain and Roy has now joined the casualty list with an injury that looked an immediate concern at Sharjah.

Liam Livingstone is one option to open the batting (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

He was seen on crutches after England’s 10-run loss to the Proteas – with Eoin Morgan’s side still qualifying for the semis as winners of their Super 12s group – plunging his participation in the rest of the tournament into doubt.

While Vince has been parachuted into the 15-strong group, it may be that Sam Billings will come into the middle order, with one of Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone opening alongside Buttler.