High-flying Hammers – how David Moyes has turned things around at West Ham

West Ham climbed to third in the Premier League following Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool.

The Hammers finished sixth last season and look hell bent on proving that was not just a flash in the pan.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what manager David Moyes has done to turn West Ham around.

Where were they?

David Moyes returned to West Ham in December 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

What changed?

Declan Rice (left) and Michail Antonio, right, have been key figures for West Ham (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool)

About last season?

What. A. Season ? Our record points total in the @premierleague! pic.twitter.com/1lc01j0IrA — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 24, 2021

Moyes guided West Ham to a club-record Premier League points total of 65, finishing in sixth place and qualifying for the Europa League. Yet the Scot was not satisfied, and was privately disappointed they did not reach the Champions League.

And now?

David Moyes' Claret and Blue Army. pic.twitter.com/dtleu6RVT8 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 7, 2021