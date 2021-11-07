Solskjaer setback, sackings and slip-ups – 5 Premier League talking points

Manchester City triumphed in the derby at United, Chelsea and Liverpool both dropped points and two managers lost their jobs.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.

Deja vu for Solskjaer

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA).

Blues slip up

⏹ FULL TIME | Chelsea 1 – 1 Burnley Matej Vydra’s 80th minute strike secures a point on the road for the Clarets ? ?- https://t.co/R0gUwYlt3N#CHEBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/T4uO5Yn5mV — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 6, 2021

Pep Guardiola’s second-placed City are three points behind Chelsea, who were held 1-1 by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s men had been in ominous-looking form heading into the contest, firing in 10 goals across victories against Norwich and Newcastle, the league’s bottom two sides, before 18th-placed Burnley denied them another win thanks to Matej Vydra’s 79th-minute equaliser, once again demonstrating the Premier League’s capacity to surprise.

Liverpool halted on the brink of history

Liverpool lost 3-2 to David Moyes’ West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Time up for Farke…

Norwich sacked boss Daniel Farke on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA).

…and for Smith

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021