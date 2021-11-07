Solskjaer setback, sackings and slip-ups – 5 Premier League talking points

Manchester City triumphed in the derby at United, Chelsea and Liverpool both dropped points and two managers lost their jobs.
Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.
Deja vu for Solskjaer
Blues slip up
Pep Guardiola’s second-placed City are three points behind Chelsea, who were held 1-1 by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s men had been in ominous-looking form heading into the contest, firing in 10 goals across victories against Norwich and Newcastle, the league’s bottom two sides, before 18th-placed Burnley denied them another win thanks to Matej Vydra’s 79th-minute equaliser, once again demonstrating the Premier League’s capacity to surprise.
Liverpool halted on the brink of history
Time up for Farke…
…and for Smith
It was also confirmed that the patience of the hierarchy at Aston Villa with their manager had come to an end as Dean Smith was axed on Sunday. Villa’s 1-0 loss at Southampton on Friday had been a fifth successive loss for the midlands outfit, who are 16th in the table.