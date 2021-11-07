Norwich players pay warm tributes to sacked manager Daniel Farke

Norwich players have paid warm tributes to manager Daniel Farke following his shock sacking on Saturday night.

Farke was axed as head coach just hours after overseeing the Canaries’ first Premier League victory of the season at Brentford.

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as fans, players and coaching staff celebrated the 2-1 battling win.

And many of City’s players took to social media to thank Farke for what he achieved during his four years at the club.

“From our very first conversation we agreed we wanted this club in the Premier League,” wrote Todd Cantwell on Instagram.

“As a local lad, Norwich City means so much to me and we owe a lot to the manager for what he had done to the club and the memories he has made alongside the players.

“We did achieve our goal. Thank you.”

“Good luck in everything you do in the future. Thank you for everything boss.”

Defender Ben Gibson, who captained the side at Brentford, wrote: “Boss – you believed in me when it seemed like nobody else did. The memories will never be forgotten, thank you.”

And goalkeeper Tim Krul tweeted: “Thanks for everything boss. It has been a rollercoaster ride. But you and the staff gave me the chance to restart my career. And for that I’m forever grateful.

“Wish you all the best for the future. Thanks again for all the memories.”

Frank Lampard, Chris Hughton and Russell Martin are among the names being linked with the role.

Mathias Normann’s wonderful solo goal and Teemu Pukki’s penalty put Norwich 2-0 up before Rico Henry pulled one back with half-an-hour remaining.

