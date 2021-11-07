Harvey Barnes hits back for Leicester as they take a point at Leeds

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equaliser as Leicester held firm to eke out a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds.

Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish less than a minute after Leeds had taken a deserved lead through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free-kick.

Leeds carved out enough chances to earn back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.

But a combination of dogged Leicester defending and the home side’s failure to find the killer pass ensured the points were shared.

In a breathless opening 10 minutes, Leeds twice went close to opening the scoring and had strong appeals for a penalty turned down after Barnes had been first to threaten for Leicester.

Barnes’ effort was easily gathered by Illan Meslier and at the other end Jack Harrison’s curling shot was turned away at full stretch by Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel then produced a point-blank save to keep out Kalvin Phillips’ header from Raphinha’s corner and referee Darren England was unmoved when the Brazilian winger went tumbling under Ricardo Pereira’s challenge.

There was no let up as Leeds’ collective energy levels appeared to have been restored, with Raphinha and Dan James both threatening.

Raphinha curled Leeds into a deserved 26th-minute lead when his free-kick bounced inside Schmeichel’s far post, but the home side’s advantage was short-lived.

Straight from the restart, Barnes cut inside from the left and after shifting the ball on to his right foot, curled a brilliant equaliser beyond Meslier and into the top corner.

Youri Tielemans flashed a shot wide soon after the restart, but Leeds swarmed back on to the offensive.

James’ low cross was blocked, Caglar Soyuncu headed inches wide of his own post and Harrison somehow managed to miss in front of an open goal at the far post following Phillips’ header.

James fired another effort narrowly wide and Rodrigo miscued a volley at the far post as Leeds reproduced the high-octane form that had won them so many admirers last season.

Having failed to convert several chances, Leeds were then given a let-off in the 67th minute when Ademola Lookman’s far-post effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

To have gone behind would have been harsh on Leeds but after more magic from Raphinha on the right, their final pass continued to elude them.

James spurned another scoring chance after Rodrigo had regained possession and, as Leeds continued to live dangerously at the back, Leicester defender Soyuncu dragged his effort wide.