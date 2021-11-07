5 things we learned from Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series encounters

England and Ireland romped to victory in one-sided matches in the Autumn Nations Series, but Wales came up short against South Africa.

Here the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from Saturday’s action.

Lift off for new England

Marcus Smith was among England’s try scorers against Tonga (Adam Davy/PA)

A solution to the midfield riddle

Owen Farrell must fight harder than ever to retain his England place (David Davies/PA)

Courtney’s law

And the issue of who fills the captaincy in Farrell’s absence was settled as Courtney Lawes rose to the occasion magnificently, emptying the tanks for his 62 minutes on the pitch. One of the most influential players in the first-half, Lawes was dynamic in attack but saved his finest moment for a try-saving tackle on Telusa Veainu that was a remarkable feat of athleticism. It was a captain’s performance and while Jones was at pains to stress Lawes is only a temporary appointment, the question was raised of just how indispensable Farrell is.

Ellis Jenkins – Alun Wyn’s heir apparent?

Top notch from Ellis Jenkins pic.twitter.com/CDekQI5lZS — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 6, 2021

Cardiff flanker Jenkins returned to Test rugby after a three-year absence in Wales’ 23-18 defeat against world champions South Africa – and he performed like he had never been away. He was hurt during Wales’ 2018 victory over the Springboks, suffering a major knee injury that sidelined him from all rugby for 26 months, but he was magnificent in a battling Wales display. When current Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones eventually calls it a day, Jenkins looks primed for the job.

Sexton still going strong