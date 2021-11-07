5 Premier League managerial departures so far this season

Dean Smith’s sacking as Aston Villa boss on Sunday took the number of managers parting company with clubs in the Premier League this season to five.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the quintet to have made exits.
Xisco Munoz
Steve Bruce
It appeared a case of when rather than if Bruce’s tenure as Newcastle head coach would come to an end when the club’s Saudi-led takeover went through on October 7, and 13 days later it was announced the 60-year-old had left by mutual consent. A 3-2 loss to Tottenham in Bruce’s 1,000th match as a manager had just extended the Magpies’ winless start to the season eight games. They have since gone another three without victory under interim boss Graeme Jones, seen Unai Emery rule himself out of succeeding Bruce, and are now understood to have agreed a deal in principle with Eddie Howe, who was among the crowd at Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton.
Nuno Espirito Santo
Daniel Farke
Norwich announced they had sacked Farke on Saturday evening, just hours after a 2-1 victory at Brentford – their first league win of the season. Under the German, appointed in 2017, the Canaries had won the Championship title in 2019, finished bottom of the Premier League the following season, then made an immediate return to the top-flight, again as champions.
Dean Smith
Smith, who guided Aston Villa to promotion via the Championship play-offs in 2018-19 having taken charge in the October of that campaign, was dismissed by the club on Sunday after Friday’s 1-0 loss at Southampton made it five defeats on the bounce. Villa had finished 17th in 2019-20 and then 11th last term.