England face anxious wait for news over Jason Roy’s calf injury at T20 World Cup

England face an anxious wait to discover whether Jason Roy will be able to participate in the rest of the T20 World Cup as their progress to the semi-finals was tempered by the opening batter’s calf injury.

While England suffered their first defeat of the campaign after going down by 10 runs to South Africa under the Sharjah lights, Eoin Morgan’s side finished top of group one in the Super 12s to progress to the knockout stages.

But Roy retired hurt in their ultimately forlorn pursuit of 190, collapsing to the turf in agony after hobbling to complete a single before being carried off the field, putting the remainder of his tournament in apparent jeopardy.

England captain Eoin Morgan could be without Jason Roy for the remainder of the T20 World Cup (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

“Obviously we’re all hopeful that he comes through in some manner or there’s some remedy to get him through one, if not two games. But we need to do what’s best for Jason ultimately and then the team.”

Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were sidelined before England made the trip to the Gulf, while Tymal Mills’ right thigh strain in the previous game against Sri Lanka has precluded his involvement for the tournament.

? England's major injury concern ?? A West Indian legend bows out ? The talking points from Day 21 of the #T20WorldCup ?https://t.co/BWtAUOwtoj — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 6, 2021

England need no reminding of Roy’s worth to the team. He tore a hamstring in the group stages of the 2019 50-over World Cup group stage, missing defeats to Australia and Sri Lanka, but his return corresponded with an upturn in fortunes for the tournament hosts, who memorably went all the way.

Morgan said: “He’s unbelievably important. He’s a guy that epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way that we play.