Boubakary Soumare wants erratic Foxes to put the pain of Leeds loss behind them

Boubakary Soumare revealed inconsistent Leicester are hurting as they struggle to hit top gear.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won just two of their last seven Premier League games ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leeds.

They lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last weekend as their stuttering season continued.

The Foxes also drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday and Soumare is eager to return to winning ways at Elland Road.

The midfielder told LCFC TV: “The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us. We will be giving everything out on the pitch to bounce back and show what we’re truly capable of and ultimately win the game.

“We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge.

“It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home.

“It’s the characteristic of English teams. They’re very physical, very quick, and it just means we have to step up as well and make our presence felt on the pitch. I’ve come from the French league, which is also pretty physical, pretty technical as well.

Soumare (right) and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, pictured in last weekend’s match at Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I think things have gone really well (since joining Leicester), to be honest. Obviously, when I arrived, everything was brand new. Everyone’s been extremely warm, extremely welcoming – the staff, the players – everyone associated with the club. I’m pretty happy with the way thing have gone.