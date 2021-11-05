Patrice Evra feasts and Naomi Osaka is back – Friday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 5.

Football

Patrice Evra ate the Old Trafford pitch.

Romelu Lukaku continued his comeback from injury.

Harry Kane handed out an award.

Another gong for CR7.

Toby Alderweireld enjoyed his Tottenham visit.

Tennis

Look who’s back on the court.

Cricket

Tom Curran retook control of his account.

India celebrated victory over Scotland.

Darts

Barney is back in the big time.

Adrian Lewis got things off his chest.

Formula One

A new helmet for George Russell.

Valtteri Bottas met with fans in Mexico.

