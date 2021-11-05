Key talking points ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with South Africa

Wales will target a fifth successive home victory over South Africa when they host the world champions on Saturday.

Wayne Pivac’s team opened their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a 54-16 defeat against New Zealand last weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points heading into the Springboks’ Principality Stadium visit.

Can Wales cope without captain colossus?

South Africa – a physical battle like no other

The Springboks showcased on rugby union’s biggest stage – a World Cup final – power and set-piece supremacy that is a trademark of their game. On that occasion in Yokohama two years ago, England had no answer to such dominance, and duly wilted, suffering a 32-12 defeat. South Africa will start with the same pack against Wales that underpinned victory over Rugby Championship opponents New Zealand last month, and while the home side know exactly what is coming at them – a finely-tuned juggernaut – stopping it is an entirely different proposition.

Home sweet home for Wales

Wales boast an impressive recent record at the Principality Stadium, particularly against South Africa. After the Springboks won 16 successive home and away games at Wales’ expense between 2000 and 2014, the balance tilted slightly, with the Springboks losing on their last four Cardiff visits and not having won in the Welsh capital for eight years. Against opponents across the board, Wales can reflect on just four defeats in the last 21 Tests played at the ground, claiming 16 victories and a draw, having toppled the likes of England, Ireland, France and Australia – in addition to South Africa – during that time.

Ellis Jenkins’ comeback is one to savour

Wales and Cardiff flanker Ellis Jenkins (David Davies/PA)

Who is Bradley Roberts?

? WALES SQUAD UPDATE ? Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts have been called into the squad, following Ken Owens’ back injury.The 25-year-old has made 10 appearances for Ulster. FULL STORY: ➡️ https://t.co/T9cunBuyj3 pic.twitter.com/oElrZkY88w — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 29, 2021