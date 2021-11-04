Understrength Philadelphia 76ers beat Chicago Bulls to claim fourth straight win

The Chicago Bulls failed to come back from a double-digit deficit in consecutive games as the Philadelphia 76ers recorded their fourth straight victory.

DeMar DeRozan made a 16-footer to tie it up at 87-87 with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter but, unlike in Monday’s win at Boston, the Bulls seemingly then gave up as they went none for five and turned over the ball twice.

Joel Embiid stepped up in the final five minutes to finish with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who were without their regular starters Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

The Toronto Raptors edged to within one position of the fifth-placed Washington Wizards with a 109-100 triumph off Fred VanVleet’s season-high 33 points.

The New York Knicks suffered a road loss to the lowly Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers closed out the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104, Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets 117-108 over the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-115.

The Boston Celtics went on an 18-1 run at the start of the third quarter as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 92-79 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Magic will be hoping to improve their fortunes on Friday when they host the San Antonio Spurs, who came agonisingly close to defeating the Dallas Mavericks.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points including five in 32 seconds as Dallas rallied to take a 101-96 lead with three minutes left before finishing as 109-108 winners over the 1-6 Spurs.

The home crowd were particularly vocal in their support of bench player Gary Payton II, with the Golden State point guard sparking his side’s defence against the Charlotte Hornets before he left the court in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his ankle. The Warriors went on to win 114-92.