How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola’s derby records compare

UK SportPublished:

Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a crunch derby against Manchester City this weekend. After United’s humbling by Liverpool a fortnight ago, the Norwegian can ill afford another heavy defeat. He can, however, take encouragement from his winning record in derby matches against rivals City. Opposite number Pep Guardiola, whose position at the Etihad Stadium is impregnable, has had only mixed success against the neighbours. Here, the PA news agency compares the derby records of the two managers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (derby record P8 W4 L3 D1)

Solskjaer faced heavy scrutiny after the loss to Liverpool
Pep Guardiola (P14 W6 L6 D2)

Despite outstanding success as City manager, Guardiola has a mixed record against United
