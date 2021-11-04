England plan of pairing Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell together delayed by injury

England’s plan of pairing Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell in a playmaking axis against Tonga on Saturday has been delayed by the Harlequins sensation’s leg injury.

Eddie Jones had intended to pick Smith at fly-half for the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham but with his training severely limited by the unspecified problem, he is forced to settle for a bench role.

Instead, Farrell will act as ringmaster in his first start in the position since facing Scotland in February, four Tests ago.

Eddie Jones has named his team for this weekend’s Test match against Tonga. You can watch all the action live on @primevideosport ?@O2sports | #WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/GDHGd7z67Z — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 4, 2021

It is a frustrating development that a 22-year-old seen as England’s most likely general for the 2023 World Cup will be limited to a cameo role only, but Jones insists he will be on the pitch against Tonga at some point.

“Marcus hasn’t been able to train,” Jones said. “He just did some light training today (Thursday) and we anticipate he’s going to be able to train fully tomorrow.