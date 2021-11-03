Manchester United set to be without injured Raphael Varane for a month

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The France international only returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory over Tottenham after a lay-off following a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

But the 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Atalanta and United have confirmed the extent of the World Cup winner’s injury.