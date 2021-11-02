Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

? Scotland squad update ?

Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian and Robin Hislop return to the squad following their involvement in the summer. Scott Cummings comes in but remains unavailable for selection.

Rory Sutherland & Rory Darge step out this week due to injury. pic.twitter.com/uBpccvVpXN

