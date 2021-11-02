On this day in 2015: Remi Garde appointed new Aston Villa manager

UK SportPublished:

The Frenchman’s brief spell in charge at Villa Park began six years ago.

Frenchman Remi Garde was appointed Aston Villa manager on November 2, 2015.

Villa had sacked former boss Tim Sherwood in October and sat bottom of the Premier League and on a run of six successive defeats.

Former Lyon manager Garde, who signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Villa, said: “It’s an unbelievable honour to be the manager of such an illustrious football club.

Remi Garde won only two Premier League matches in charge of Aston Villa
Remi Garde won only two Premier League matches in charge of Aston Villa (Nigel French/PA)

“Obviously we have a difficult task in front of us, but I’m looking forward to the challenge with the support of everyone who loves Aston Villa.”

Garde, who spent three seasons with Arsenal during his playing career, made an encouraging start to life in the midlands as Villa held leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw.

However, 20 league matches and just two wins later, Garde left the club by mutual consent.

Remi Garde, left, spent three seasons with Arsenal as a player
Remi Garde, left, spent three seasons with Arsenal as a player (Toby Melville/PA)

Eric Black took temporary charge but was unable to prevent relegation, with Villa’s demotion from the top flight for the first time since 1987 confirmed by defeat at Manchester United on April 16.

Garde spent 18 months out of work before taking the reins at Montreal Impact in November 2017. He was sacked in August 2019.

