Have Jos Buttler’s T20 World Cup knocks impacted his standing in the game?

Jos Buttler underlined his status as one of the best white-ball batters in the world with two match-winning yet contrasting innings for England at the T20 World Cup.Buttler showcased his breathtaking power as Australia were mauled in Dubai on Saturday but he had more finesse against Sri Lanka, adapting to a tricky Sharjah surface before cutting loose for his first T20 international ton.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the two knocks and whether they have impacted his standing in the game.More than one string to his bowVery proud day for me and great character from the boys! I love this team!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jlQlFlZHBH— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 1, 2021Australia were left thoroughly chastened after Buttler’s tour de force 71 not out off 32 balls, with the batter muscling a six off leg-spinner Adam Zampa that was measured at 105 metres. This was vintage Buttler and the innings sits alongside any of his greatest hits. The early stages against Sri Lanka were anything but as both he and Eoin Morgan struggled for timing on a slow, low pitch. Having taken just 24 from his first 30 balls, he upped the tempo, taking 77 from his next 37 to finish unbeaten on 101 from 67 deliveries that inspired another England win.The bare statsOur greatest-ever white ball batsman? 🏏#T20WorldCup #EnglandCricket— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 2, 2021Buttler, who also got England over the line against the West Indies in their World Cup opener with an understated but important 24 off 22 balls in a meagre chase of 56, is averaging a scarcely-believable 214 in the tournament. In 26 innings opening the batting, he is averaging a jaw-dropping 60.5 at an astonishing strike-rate of 149.17. Morgan opined after the win against Australia that Buttler was “changing the game” with regard to T20 batting and the bare statistics seem to back up the assessment. Is Buttler the best current white-ball batter in the world?Unreal win!! What a day 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R3rFNKdBez— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 31, 2021It is difficult to quantify one way or another but it has long been suspected that he is the best England have ever had. Morgan, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow may be his contemporaries who have more one-day international tons but Buttler bats lower down the order in the 50-over format and could be the most fearsome finisher in the game right now. In getting to his maiden T20 ton in Sharjah on Monday, Buttler became the first English male to register a century in all three international formats. But typically of the person, he took more satisfaction from the win over Sri Lanka, saying: “Just looking at what it means for the team and for us in the competition, it means way more.”