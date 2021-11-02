Eddie Jones hopeful Marcus Smith can shake off knock to start against Tonga

England’s aim of starting Marcus Smith against Tonga on Saturday hangs in the balance as the Harlequins fly-half battles a leg injury.

Eddie Jones is “cautiously optimistic” that he will be able to field his intended 10-12 axis of Smith and captain Owen Farrell for the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham.

But Smith’s involvement in training so far this week has been limited to ball handling only and doubt hovers over the 22-year-old’s fitness with a call due to be made on Thursday morning.

— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 2, 2021

“We’re being conservative with him but we’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll be right to play,” Jones said.

“We are keen for him to be involved in the game. If we don’t get to see him this week, we will get to see him next week.