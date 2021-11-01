UEFA to take no action after investigating alleged Anthony Elanga racist abuse

The Manchester United forward says he is disappointed by the decision, which the Swedish football association will appeal against.

UEFA will take no action after investigating claims Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was racially abused while playing for Sweden Under-21s last month, it has announced.

The European governing body opened an investigation after Elanga alleged he was subjected to a racist comment from an opponent during his side’s European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Italy on October 12.

The Swedish football association (SvFF) says it is frustrated proceedings have now been dropped and will appeal.

“We regret that UEFA does not now choose to take this to its disciplinary committee. There is no doubt about what the player has perceived and we will appeal (against) the decision.”

Elanga, 19, played the full 90 minutes of the match in Monza, which ended 1-1 after Sweden snatched an injury-time equaliser.

Elanga said on the association’s website, www.svenskfotboll.se: “I am of course very disappointed. I know what I heard and what happened.

Anthony Elanga
Anthony Elanga has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

A statement from UEFA read: “Following the investigation carried out by the UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector, a decision has been taken not to open any disciplinary proceedings.”

The SvFF also reported the matter to police but said in a statement it was “still waiting for feedback” on that complaint.

Elanga has made three senior appearances for United and scored in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

