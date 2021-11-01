Milwaukee Bucks lose three straight as Utah Jazz rebound from first defeat

Donovan Mitchell poured in 28 points as the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz rebounded from their first defeat of the season with a valuable 107-95 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks fell to their third defeat at home in five nights with the loss, with reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo contributing 25 points for a side missing usual starters Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

The Jazz shook off the after-shocks of their upset loss to the high-flying Chicago Bulls by opening up a lead with success from their first five three-point attempts and never surrendering it against the defending champions.

Mitchell looked to lead and had all the answers in the second half, with the 25-year-old responding every time the Bucks made a run.

Milwaukee had been down by 17 but got within five points halfway through the fourth quarter before Mitchell dropped five of his own as Utah went on a 9-1 run, with the Louisville-product also scoring the final two baskets to put the game beyond doubt.

The Jazz will host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, following their 105-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks whose guard Luka Doncic halted a Kings late rally with an improbable three-point attempt from near centre-court that sealed the win.

The Bucks, meanwhile, will travel east with hopes of improving their fortunes against the Detroit Pistons, who were outgunned 117-91 by the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 23 points while James Harden picked up the slack in the third quarter for an 18-point triple-double.

James Borrego won his 100th game as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, with the home side’s LaMelo Ball collecting 27 points and nine rebounds en route to a 125-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.