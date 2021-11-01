How did things go so quickly wrong for Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham?

UK SportPublished:

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League after a miserable 3-0 defeat on Saturday to Manchester United.

How did things go so quickly wrong for Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham?

Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as Tottenham manager after only four months in charge.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League after a miserable 3-0 defeat on Saturday to a Manchester United side whose own manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had spent the week facing questions about his future.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how things went so quickly wrong for the former Wolves boss and his side.

Doomed from the start?

A prolonged 72-day search for Jose Mourinho’s successor saw Nuno initially discounted in favour of the likes of Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and their much-loved former boss Mauricio Pochettino. Chairman Daniel Levy reconsidered only after repeatedly failing to secure those other candidates, weakening Nuno in public perceptions from the start as even an opening three-match winning run failed to quell supporters’ concerns. When those results did not continue, his position quickly became insecure.

Kane controversy

Harry Kane, right, looks dejected after Tottenham concede to Manchester City
Harry Kane (right) saw a summer move to Manchester City fail to materialise (Rui Vieira/PA)

Lack of creativity

Dele Alli, left, and Harry Kane leave the field after the Europa Conference League game against NS Mura
Dele Alli (left) joins Kane among the Spurs attacking players failing to fire this season (Nick Potts/PA)

No recruitment plan

Fabio Paratici, right
Fabio Paratici (right) has much work to do to solve Tottenham’s long-term lack of on-field planning (Nick Potts/PA)

Lost the crowd

Nuno Espirito Santo during the defeat to Manchester United
Tottenham fans made their feelings clear towards manager Nuno during the defeat to Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News