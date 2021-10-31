Buffalo Bills defeat Miami Dolphins to retain control of AFC East division

The Buffalo Bills beat divisional rivals the Miami Dolphins 26-11 in the NFL to maintain their control of the AFC East.

After a tight first half, Josh Allen threw touchdowns to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in the third quarter to break the game open.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ran in a score to cut the deficit to 17-11 but Allen’s seven-yard touchdown run ensured the Bills improved to 5-2.

Josh Allen, centre, runs for a touchdown (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

The Bengals have been the NFL’s surprise package and led 31-20 in the fourth quarter as Joe Burrow threw for three touchdowns to extend his streak of games with two or more to eight – a franchise record and tied with Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino for the longest run to start a player’s second season in the league.

But Mike White, in for the injured Zach Wilson, threw his second and third touchdowns to Ty Johnson and ex-Bengal Tyler Kroft and caught a two-point conversion to turn the game around and lift the Jets to 2-5.

THE CROWD IS CHANTING MIKE WHITE#CINvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/dXlvjYa5HC — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 31, 2021

Elsewhere in the Bengals’ competitive AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 thanks to Najee Harris’ 91 rushing yards and a touchdown and Pat Freiermuth’s juggled touchdown catch.

The Carolina Panthers won 19-13 against an Atlanta Falcons side missing receiver Calvin Ridley for personal reasons.

Ridley, who also missed the London game against the Jets in week five, announced his decision to “step away from football at this time and focus on (his) mental wellbeing” after he was inactive once more for the NFC South divisional match-up.

Four Zane Gonzalez field goals and a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run secured the Panthers’ win.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scored two running touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Chicago Bears 33-22 despite a breathtaking touchdown run by his opposite number Justin Fields.

The Tennessee Titans beat AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts 34-31 in overtime, Randy Bullock with the winning field goal after Kevin Byard’s interception of Carson Wentz.

The Detroit Lions suffered a seventh straight defeat, 44-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles as Boston Scott and Jordan Howard ran in two touchdowns apiece.