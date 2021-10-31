Ben Stokes return for Ashes excites England captain Joe Root

Joe Root is thrilled to have Ben Stokes back in England’s Ashes plans and mentally ready to return to cricket.

Stokes announced on Monday he was “ready for Australia” as he was added to the touring party for a series starting in early December, following a long break from the game to attend to his mental health and recover from a finger injury.

Root greeted the news by tweeting “Welcome back my friend” and is excited to have the star all-rounder at his disposal again.

One of the greats as a cricketer and an even better bloke. Welcome back my friend ❤️ https://t.co/FleT7eDjxu — Joe Root (@root66) October 25, 2021

Root told the Guardian: “I’d got an inkling. I’d had some good conversations with Ben over the period while he’s not been playing.

“It was just such a joy to hear him speak, you could almost hear his smile, if that makes sense, down the phone. You could tell he was so much happier within himself.

“Just the fact he feels he’s in a place where he’s ready to play cricket again is the most exciting thing.

Ben Stokes took a long break to recover his mental and physical health (Martin Rickett/PA)

“One thing about Ben, he’s very honest, he won’t shirk any difficult conversations and he’s been true to that through the whole thing.